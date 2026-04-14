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Mark Carney secures majority after ‘unwinnable’ 2025 election victory, building new momentum

By Allison Harell, Professor of Political Science, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Daniel Rubenson, Professor of Political Science, University of Toronto
Laura Stephenson, Professor of Political Science, Western University
Lewis Krashinsky, Postdoctoral fellow, Political Science, University of Toronto
Instead of assessing parties along familiar ideological lines, many Canadian voters approached the 2025 election based on who could best protect the country from the U.S. That’s seemingly still the case.The Conversation


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