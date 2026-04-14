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Human Rights Observatory

He exposed corruption and walked across Hungary. Now Péter Magyar has defeated a powerful state machine

By Robert Horvath, Senior lecturer, La Trobe University
Viktor Orbán had consolidated his power and taken over state institutions, but Magyar found his Achilles’ heel – growing public anger over corrupt elites.The Conversation


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