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Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Israel’s Oil Depot Strikes Endanger Environment, Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flames and smoke rise from an oil storage facility following Israeli airstrikes in Tehran, Iran, March 7, 2026.  © 2026 Alireza Sotakbar/ISNA via AP Israeli attacks on four oil depots around Tehran on March 7, 2026, may cause long-term health and environmental harm for civilians.Strikes on primarily civilian infrastructure causing foreseeable civilian harm are violations of international humanitarian law and are likely war crimes. Israeli forces don’t appear to have factored in the foreseeable long-term harm in the Tehran vicinity, for which they should…


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