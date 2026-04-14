Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: World Leaders Need to Act on Ongoing Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People pass through a destroyed section of Omdurman, Sudan on May 25, 2025. © 2025 Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images (Berlin) – Leaders meeting in Berlin on April 15, 2026, the three-year mark of ongoing conflict in Sudan, should commit to concrete, time-bound measures to protect civilians and to hold those responsible for serious international crimes to account, Human Rights Watch said today.Germany, the African Union, France, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States will meet in Berlin to address the conflict between…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Amnesty law must not become a mechanism of repression
~ Pope Leo’s resolute response to Trump attack reveals a man of God, not politics
~ Meet kungaka – ‘the hidden one’. This ancient lizard could be the rarest reptile in Australia
~ Coalition would toughen scrutiny of migrants’ ‘values’ and wants new assessment of those from Gaza
~ Mark Carney secures majority after ‘unwinnable’ 2025 election victory, building new momentum
~ He exposed corruption and walked across Hungary. Now Péter Magyar has defeated a powerful state machine
~ ‘I never really know how to answer that’: why do women still have to justify being single?
~ Iran: Israel’s Oil Depot Strikes Endanger Environment, Health
~ An extinct echidna the size of a small child once roamed Victoria, new fossil shows
~ Strait of Hormuz blockade: the complex regional realities the US ignores at its peril
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter