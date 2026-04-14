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Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Amnesty law must not become a mechanism of repression

By Amnesty International
Nearly two months after the approval of the amnesty law intended to grant freedom to people prosecuted and detained for political reasons in Venezuela, Amnesty International reminds the Venezuelan authorities that its implementation must not rely on discretionary criteria that perpetuate the political repression the law is, in theory, intended to remedy. In this regard, […] The post Venezuela: Amnesty law must not become a mechanism of repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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