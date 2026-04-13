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An extinct echidna the size of a small child once roamed Victoria, new fossil shows

By Tim Ziegler, Collection Manager, Vertebrate Palaeontology, Museums Victoria Research Institute
More than a hundred years after it was found in Foul Air Cave in Victoria, the fossil is granting us new insights into deep time.The Conversation


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