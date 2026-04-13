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Strait of Hormuz blockade: the complex regional realities the US ignores at its peril

By Leon Goldsmith, Honorary Senior Lecturer in Middle East and Comparative Politics, University of Otago
The pivotal waterway is much more than a global economic choke point. It is a politically and culturally dynamic region with its own dangerous undercurrents.The Conversation


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