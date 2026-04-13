Victoria has made public transport free – NSW hasn’t. Has there been any difference in uptake?
By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Iman Taheri Sarteshnizi, Research Fellow, Department of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Neema Nassir, Associate Professor in Transport Engineering, Department of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Public transport access, travel time and familiarity with the network all play a role in how many people switch away from driving.
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- Monday, April 13, 2026