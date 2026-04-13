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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: New Government Needs to Restore Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tisza supporters celebrate after Peter Magyar's victory speech in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. © 2026 Sipa via AP Images (Budapest, April 14, 2026) – Hungary’s incoming government should take immediate steps to restore fundamental rights, dismantle abusive laws and institutions, and strengthen democratic institutions, after years of backsliding, Human Rights Watch said today.The incoming government should in its first weeks in office demonstrate a clear commitment to restore for fundamental rights and reinstate democratic safeguards, including by upholding…


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