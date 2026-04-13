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Google promotes ‘teacher approved’ apps for kids. Here’s what parents should know

By Chris Zomer, Research Fellow at the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, Deakin University
Niels Kerssens, Assistant Professor in Digital Media and Society, Utrecht University
As school holidays continue around Australia, many parents are looking for educational ways to keep their children entertained.

If you own an Android device and have young children, you may find yourself browsing Google Play for educational and age-appropriate apps. If you go to the children’s section, you will be led to a page with “Teacher Approved apps & games” featuring apps for children under 13 according to different age ranges and themes.

Popular “Teacher Approved” apps such as learning…The Conversation


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