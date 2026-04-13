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Friendship, honey and the simple life: 100 years of Winnie-the-Pooh

By Elizabeth Hale, Senior Lecturer in English and Writing (children's literature), University of New England

Isn’t it funny
How a Bear likes honey
Buzz buzz
I wonder why he does


Just over a century ago, the satirical writer and playwright A.A. Milne, suffering from the after-effects of fighting in the trenches of World War I, started writing some poems for his only child, Christopher Robin.

They were published in a collection, When We Were Very Young and they caused a literary sensation for a reading public looking…The Conversation


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