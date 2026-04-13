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Human Rights Observatory

Is Shaddap You Face Australia’s best ever novelty song, or a poor ethnic stereotype?

By Jess Carniel, Associate Professor in Humanities, University of Southern Queensland
Joe Dolce’s Shaddap You Face has been inducted into the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia. How can we best understand this song in 2026?The Conversation


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