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Trump’s exchange with Pope Leo reflects deep-rooted tensions between the Vatican and the United States: 4 essential reads

By Kalpana Jain, Senior Religion + Ethics Editor, Director of the Global Religion Journalism Initiative, The Conversation
Pope Leo responded firmly to Trump’s scathing criticism. A deeper dive into our archives explains how the exchange might well show a recurring dynamic.The Conversation


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