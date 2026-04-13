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Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan Jails Activists for Peaceful Xinjiang Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Special police forces in a Kazakh court on the day of the sentencing of 19 people accused of "inciting ethnic hatred." Taldykorgan, April 13, 2026. © 2026 Melirim Bakytzhanqyzy/RFE/RL A Kazakh court convicted today 19 Kazakhstan citizens for participating in a peaceful protest against human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China.During the protest, which took place in November 2025, activists from the Nagyz Atajurt Volunteers Group condemned Chinese government abuses, some of which amount to crimes against humanity. They called for the release of a Kazakh citizen,…


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