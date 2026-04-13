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Human Rights Observatory

Viktor Orbán’s election loss shows the limits of his propaganda machine

By Alexander Bor, Post-doctoral Researcher, Democracy Institute, Central European University
Hungarian voters have overwhelmingly rejected the 16-year rule of authoritarian strongman Viktor Orbán, electing his one-time political ally, Péter Magyar, to replace him. Magyar’s Tisza party has secured a two-thirds majority in parliament and therefore a supermajority. This will allow the new government to roll back some of the illiberal measures introduced Orbán…The Conversation


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