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AIs have ‘personalities’ – here’s how they affect you more deeply than you may realize

By Tamilla Triantoro, Associate Professor of Business Analytics and Information Systems, Quinnipiac University
Many people are interacting with AI large language models, and most of them would say the models have different “personalities.” Some models come across as calm and useful. Others feel eager, flattering or strangely cold. You can ask two models the same question and walk away with two very different impressions, even when the factual content they return is similar.

Artificial intelligence models do not have personalities in the human sense; they do not have childhoods, inner motives or self-awareness. But they do display patterns of behavior that people read as personality: supportive…The Conversation


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