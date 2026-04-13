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Does ‘federated unlearning’ in AI improve data privacy, or create a new cybersecurity risk?

By Abbas Yazdinejad, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, University of Regina
Ann Fitz-Gerald, Director and Professor, International Security, Wilfrid Laurier University, Balsillie School of International Affairs
As governments push for stronger data rights like the “right to be forgotten,” evidence suggests AI may not fully comply, raising new regulatory challenges.The Conversation


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