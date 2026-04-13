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Human Rights Observatory

Nelson Mandela was a towering global symbol – but how effective was he as a president?

By Anthony Michael Butler, Professor of Political Studies, University of Cape Town
Nelson Mandela remains one of the most revered political leaders of modern times. He is widely credited with guiding South Africa through a peaceful transition from apartheid to democracy. He embodied racial reconciliation, and lent moral authority to a fragile new state. Yet admiration for Mandela the symbol has often obscured a more difficult question. How effective was Mandela in the day-to-day exercise of presidential power?

Most assessments of political leaders focus on their impact in terms of economic success…The Conversation


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