Disputes over Africa’s ocean resources: here’s what could help avoid them
By Elizabeth Selig, Deputy Director, Center for Ocean Solutions, Stanford University
Adelina Maria Mensah, Snr Research Fellow, University of Ghana
Mafaniso Hara, Professor, University of the Western Cape
Moenieba Isaacs, Professor, University of the Western Cape
As ocean uses expand, it will be necessary to reduce disputes because they disrupt the environmental sustainability and equity central to a blue economy.
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© The Conversation
- Monday, April 13, 2026