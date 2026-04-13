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Video game nostalgia is powerful – but it only works if developers understand the psychology behind it

By Alan Stewart, Senior Lecturer in Games Development, University of Portsmouth
Peter Howell, Senior Lecturer in Game Design, University of Portsmouth
When thinking back to the gaming experiences of your youth, it’s easy to get misty-eyed. Depending on your generation, you might yearn for Dizzy on the Commodore 64, marathon GoldenEye sessions with friends or your first Minecraft world.

And games publishers know this. Recognising the nostalgic appeal of games, there has been a recent slew of re-releases of beloved classics. Tomb Raider Remastered (2024), Croc: Legend of the Gobbos (2025) and System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster (2025) all show publishers…The Conversation


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