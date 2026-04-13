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Human Rights Observatory

International Force in Haiti Allegedly Responsible for Sexual Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A contingent of police officers from Kenya arrives at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on January 18, 2025, as part of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) authorized by the United Nations​. © 2025 Clarens Siffroy/AFP via Getty Images A United Nations report has found that members of a UN-authorized force operating in Haiti, the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, were responsible for four cases of sexual violence in the country, including the rape of a 12 -year-old girl and two…


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