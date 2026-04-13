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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Interactive map honors LGBTQ+ people’s historic presence in Prague

By Laura
As shown in an interactive map of Prague, listing historical figures and places associated with this community, LGBTQ+ people have always been part of Czech culture.


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