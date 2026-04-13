What neurodivergent people really think about the words used to describe them
By Amy Pearson, Assistant Professor in Psychology, Durham University
Aimee Grant, Associate Professor in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Monique Botha, Associate Professor in Psychology, Durham University
Labels like autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia are not new. But the way we understand them is changing.
In recent years, researchers have increasingly worked with neurodivergent people rather than simply studying them from the outside. That change has brought better access to diagnosis, more inclusive approaches in schools and workplaces and a growing challenge to the idea that neurological difference is something to be fixed.
Language sits at…
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- Monday, April 13, 2026