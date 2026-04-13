Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What neurodivergent people really think about the words used to describe them

By Amy Pearson, Assistant Professor in Psychology, Durham University
Aimee Grant, Associate Professor in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Monique Botha, Associate Professor in Psychology, Durham University
Labels like autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia are not new. But the way we understand them is changing.

In recent years, researchers have increasingly worked with neurodivergent people rather than simply studying them from the outside. That change has brought better access to diagnosis, more inclusive approaches in schools and workplaces and a growing challenge to the idea that neurological difference is something to be fixed.

Language sits at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The enduring legacy of medieval Christian depictions of Islam in today’s political discourse
~ District school boards have become political hotbeds for book bans and more – here’s what they actually do
~ Gray whales are dying in San Francisco Bay at an alarming rate – this isn’t normal
~ 25 million people lost Medicaid after the COVID-19 pandemic — and state policies shaped who stayed covered
~ AIs have ‘personalities’ – here’s how they affect you more deeply than you may realize
~ Artemis II crew brought a human eye and storytelling vision to the photos they took on their mission
~ ‘Bouncing back’ is a myth – resilience means integrating hard experiences into your life story, not ignoring them
~ Cannabis legalization spurs innovation, but not always in ways that benefit patients or public health
~ How a new mapping tool helps Florida planners protect wildlife corridors as the state grows
~ Drones and other uncrewed capabilities to be a big feature of new National Defence Strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter