Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Roblox is boosting safety features for young people. It’s a step in the right direction

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Roblox has announced significant changes to its gaming platform to enhance safety for children under 16.

The announcement comes just days after a man in the United Kingdom was jailed for 28 months for “obsessively grooming” a 14-year-old girl he met on the platform.

It also comes after the Australian government put…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The enduring legacy of medieval Christian depictions of Islam in today’s political discourse
~ District school boards have become political hotbeds for book bans and more – here’s what they actually do
~ Gray whales are dying in San Francisco Bay at an alarming rate – this isn’t normal
~ 25 million people lost Medicaid after the COVID-19 pandemic — and state policies shaped who stayed covered
~ AIs have ‘personalities’ – here’s how they affect you more deeply than you may realize
~ Artemis II crew brought a human eye and storytelling vision to the photos they took on their mission
~ ‘Bouncing back’ is a myth – resilience means integrating hard experiences into your life story, not ignoring them
~ Cannabis legalization spurs innovation, but not always in ways that benefit patients or public health
~ How a new mapping tool helps Florida planners protect wildlife corridors as the state grows
~ Drones and other uncrewed capabilities to be a big feature of new National Defence Strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter