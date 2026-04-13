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How hidden soil fungi ‘steal’ bacterial DNA to control the rain

By Diana R. Andrade-Linares, Postdoctoral Fellow in Microbial Ecology, University of Limerick
Tiny organisms on the ground – bacteria and fungi – have a “superpower” that allows them to reach up into the atmosphere and pull down the rain, according to a recent study.

To understand how a microbe can control a storm, we first have to look at how clouds become rain. High up in the atmosphere, water doesn’t always freeze at 0°C. Temperatures are normally much lower at cloud level but pure water can…The Conversation


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