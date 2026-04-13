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Human Rights Observatory

Award-winning tragicomedic film by Croatian director traces the birth of fascism

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Igor Bezinović’s film portrays the “pioneer” of Italian fascism, Gabriele D’Annunzio, through a critical lens, as befits the role model for the fascist leader Benito Mussolini.


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