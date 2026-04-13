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Australia gets its first female army chief, Susan Coyle

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia will get its first female chief of army, with the appointment of Lieutenant General Susan Coyle to the post.

Coyle, currently chief of joint capabilities, is the first woman to be appointed head of any of the services in the Australian military.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointments of new military chiefs on Monday, ahead the government unveiling its 2026 statement on defence strategy and investment later this week. The appointments commence in July.

The current navy chief, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, will become the new chief of…The Conversation


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