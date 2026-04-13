Do you taste words or hear colours? Here’s the neuroscience behind synaesthesia
By Sophie Smit, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Sydney
Anina Rich, Associate Professor and Head of Synaesthesia Research Group, Macquarie University
Have you ever tasted a word, or seen colours while listening to music?
If you have, you may be among the 1% to 4% of people who have a fascinating trait known as synaesthesia.
Synaesthesia is a neurological phenomenon where the activation of one sense, such as hearing, triggers the activation of another usually unrelated sense, such as sight. This means people with synaesthesia often experience additional sensations compared to the rest of us.
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- Monday, April 13, 2026