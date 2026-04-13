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As Artemis II is celebrated, the world faces hard questions about US leadership in space

By Art Cotterell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
The successful Artemis II trip around the Moon was a historic achievement – the first crewed lunar fly-by in more than 50 years, and the greatest distance yet travelled by humans from our “pale blue dot”.

The mission was marked by engineering, scientific and technical feats, by the astronauts and team at NASA and beyond,…The Conversation


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