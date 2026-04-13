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Is it anxiety or OCD? 2 psychology experts explain the difference

By Emily Upton, PhD Candidate in Psychology, UNSW Sydney; Black Dog Institute
Kayla Steele, Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Clinical Psychologist, UNSW Sydney
Many of us have rituals or habits to cope with worry that give us more of a sense of control. But here’s when they might be something more serious.The Conversation


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