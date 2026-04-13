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Human Rights Observatory

Would a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz be legal?

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
With peace talks breaking down, the US president has said the US will blockade the Strait of Hormuz, which will have a further dire impact on international fuel supply.The Conversation


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