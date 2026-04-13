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Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Both Sides Blocking Aid, Displacing Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Families gather under a tree at an informal site where displaced people, many from neighboring Jongeli state, have assembled without assistance or shelter at Yolakot informal camp near Mingkaman, Lakes state on February 14, 2026. © AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – South Sudan’s military and opposition forces are blocking humanitarian access and unjustifiably ordering civilians to evacuate populated areas, Human Rights Watch said today. Since late 2025, the military has issued multiple evacuation orders, at least three of them sweeping in nature and the opposition…


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