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Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Sayed Mohamed Almosawi Dies in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flag of Bahrain in Sakhir, March 2, 2023.  © 2023 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Beirut) – A 32-year-old man who was forcibly disappeared in Bahrain on March 19, 2026, died in custody more than a week later and his body bore signs of torture, Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said today. After Sayed Mohamed Almosawi’s family lost contact with him for over a week, his parents received a call to come to the Bahrain Defense Hospital, a military hospital. When they arrived, they discovered that Mohamed Almosawi…


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