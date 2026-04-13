To stop Australian democracy going the way of the US, here’s what we need to do
By Kate Griffiths, Democracy Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute
Aruna Sathanapally, Chief Executive, Grattan Institute
Matthew Bowes, Senior Associate, Economic Prosperity and Democracy, Grattan Institute
Around the world, democracy as a system of government is backsliding. After more than 50 years of liberal democracy in ascendancy, democratic progress plateaued around the turn of the century and is now going backwards.
In 2025, there were only 31 liberal democracies out of 179 countries assessed. And the United States – once the poster-child for…
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- Sunday, April 12, 2026