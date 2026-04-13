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Quantum computers are coming to break our codes faster than anyone expected

By Craig Costello, Professor, School of Computer Science, Queensland University of Technology
Online data is generally pretty secure. Assuming everyone is careful with passwords and other protections, you can think of it as being locked in a vault so strong that even all the world’s supercomputers, working together for 10,000 years, could not crack it.

But last month, Google and others released results suggesting a new kind of computer – a quantum computer – might be able to open the vault with significantly less resources than previously thought.

The changes are coming on two fronts. On one, tech giants such as IBM and Google are racing to build ever-larger quantum…The Conversation


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