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Human Rights Observatory

Guns over people: Rising military spending is eroding quality of life around the world

By Ruolz Ariste, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, Carleton University
As Canada celebrates meeting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, it’s important to remember this spending isn’t counted within the concept of what’s known as social GDP, an alternative metric focused on measuring a nation’s social development, well-being and sustainability rather than just monetary production.

Excessive…The Conversation


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