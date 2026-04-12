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Human Rights Observatory

Another MP jumps to Carney’s Liberals, igniting concerns about the health of Canada’s democracy

By Travis Leicher, Doctoral Student, Politlical Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
As the Liberal government inches closer to a majority thanks to the latest Conservative floor crossing, its legitimacy is being called into question.The Conversation


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