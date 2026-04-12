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Human Rights Observatory

Africa is losing health workers when it can least afford to – a pattern rooted in colonial history

By Danica Sims, Senior lecturer in Medical Education, University of Oxford
Health workers consistently move from poorer countries to richer ones, a pattern that tracks closely along lines drawn by colonial history.The Conversation


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