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Human Rights Observatory

Kenyans are encouraged to work abroad, but protection rights remain weak – new research

By Jonathan Presley, Department of Political Science, University of Amsterdam
Evelyn Ersanilli, Senior Reseacher, University of Amsterdam
Labour migration from Kenya was oriented towards Africa, North America and Europe until the 1990s. Kenyans then started moving to the Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Most Kenyan labour migrants to the Gulf perform low-waged work, the women in domestic occupations and the men as security guards.

By 2025…The Conversation


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