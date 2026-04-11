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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Putting humans at the centre: UN AI panel begins work on global impact study

The UN’s Independent International Scientific Panel on AI – the first global body of its kind – is gearing up for its inaugural in-person summit. 


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