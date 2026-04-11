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Artemis II crew used modern photography to tell the visual story of their lunar journey – and update some classic Apollo images

By Jennifer Levasseur, Curator of the National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution
At this point in NASA’s human spaceflight story, researchers have a substantial amount of material – documents, artifacts and images – with which to tell the stories of past flights to space. But with NASA’s Artemis II mission around the Moon now in the books, we’re getting a refreshed look at space.

And the digital photographs transmitted back to Earth – even mid-mission…The Conversation


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