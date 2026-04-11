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Human Rights Observatory

4 ways the war in Iran has weakened the United States in the great power game

By Jeffrey Taliaferro, Professor of Political Science, Tufts University
China and Russia view the latest Washington intervention in the Middle East as a further decline of the United States’ global power.The Conversation


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