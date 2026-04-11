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Human Rights Observatory

Extending authoritarianism through dynasty in Azerbaijan

By Global Voices Eurasia
The Azerbaijani media is softening the regime’s harsh authoritarian practices by contrasting them with images of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s family conducting familial, religious and charitable activities.


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