What declining vaccination rates mean for families in Allegheny County – where 1 in 3 kindergarten classrooms lack herd immunity for measles
By Kar-Hai Chu, Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh
Maggie Slavin, Research Program Supervisor, School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh
As childhood vaccination rates in Allegheny County decline, The Conversation asked experts why parents are opting out and how to protect vaccination policy.
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© The Conversation
- Friday, April 10, 2026