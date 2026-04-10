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Artemis II moonshot reflects a spacefaring vision present in Jules Verne’s 19th-century novel

By Anastasia Klimchynskaya, Assistant Professor of English, Illinois Wesleyan University
Going to the Moon isn’t just about science. Novelist Jules Verne predicted some of the societal ramifications modern lunar missions are creating today.The Conversation


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