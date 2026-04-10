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Human Rights Observatory

Remembering a Steadfast Hong Kong Democracy Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Koo Sze-yiu carries a coffin that reads, “The people’s heroes, they shall remain forever immortal" at a protest in Hong Kong, May 26, 2019 © 2019 AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File Koo Sze-yiu was a fixture of Hong Kong’s protest scene. Standing out with his close-cropped hair and long gray beard, the gruffy activist and other leaders of the League of Social Democrats nevertheless fit right in marching next to lawyers and tens of thousands, sometimes millions, of ordinary Hong Kongers demanding democracy.Protesting in Hong Kong had never been easy. Demonstrations often took…


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