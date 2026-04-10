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Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: High-income countries must use Berlin meeting to save lives as conflict hits three-year mark

By Amnesty International
International donors attending the aid conference for Sudan must secure increased funding and pressure warring parties to ensure unhindered humanitarian access to allow lifesaving healthcare services to be delivered in the country to civilians, including survivors of sexual violence, Amnesty International said today, ahead of the International Ministerial Conference on Sudan in Berlin on 15 […] The post Sudan: High-income countries must use Berlin meeting to save lives as conflict hits three-year mark    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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