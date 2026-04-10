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Human Rights Observatory

World Cup: 2 Months Out, FIFA and Host Cities Sideline Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators against the FIFA 2026 World Cup draw take part in a protest called "No ICE in my Cup!", in Washington, December 5, 2025. © Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images (New York) – World Cup city host committees and FIFA have fallen short on the steps needed to protect players and fans, Human Rights Watch said today, with the tournament two months away.All but one of the host city committees have either failed to present action plans required by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) or produced plans that ignore or fail to adequately…


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