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Human Rights Observatory

How reforms under Patrice Talon have reshaped the electoral competition in Benin

By Narcisse Martial Yèdji, Sociologue politiste et enseignant-chercheur, University d'Abomey-Calavi de Bénin
While voter turnout may not decide who wins the election, it will reflect how credible the electoral process is perceived.The Conversation


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