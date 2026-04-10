Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: States must ensure safe passage for Global Sumud Flotilla as a civilian mission challenging ongoing genocide

By Amnesty International
On 12 April 2026, the Global Sumud Flotilla will once again set sail in a coordinated civilian initiative aim at breaking Israel’s unlawful blockade on the occupied Gaza Strip. Featuring more than 70 boats and 3,000 participants from 100 countries, the Spring 2026 mission includes a dedicated medical fleet of 1,000 healthcare professionals, carrying vital supplies to help Gaza’s decimated healthcare system. The mission seeks to deliver assistance to Palestinians enduring Israel’s ongoing genocide and decades of cruel […] The post Israel/OPT: States must ensure safe passage for Global Sumud Flotilla…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eswatini: Supreme Court ruling on legal access offers limited relief for US deportees
~ Health care sticker shock has become the norm, but talking to your doctor about costs can help you rein it in
~ Tobacco is still one of the world’s top killers – here are the key obstacles to enacting generational smoking bans
~ What declining vaccination rates mean for your family – and what you can do
~ Doctors can refuse to treat LGBTQ+ patients in several states – these religious exemption laws lead to drops in HIV testing
~ I found a new meteor shower, and it comes from an asteroid getting broken down by the Sun
~ In The Stranger François Ozon captures the many ambiguities of Albert Camus’s novel
~ As a philosopher, I’m convinced that Trump isn’t lying − he’s doing something worse
~ In his efforts to remake federal architecture, Trump repudiates the ‘republican ideals’ that have long informed it
~ A surrealist fashionista, a Nazi fantasist and the return of Atwood’s Handmaids – what to see, read and watch this week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter